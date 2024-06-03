Jonas Brothers to perform at Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver
The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.
The performance, which was announced on CTV Morning Live, will come as the Jonas Brothers wrap up their tour for their sixth studio record, The Album.
"After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November," a statement from the Jonas Brothers said.
Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions, said event organizers are planning a "week-long party" for the Grey Cup, starting the Monday before the big game.
"We think we're going to exceed all expectations for the best Grey Cup Canada has ever seen," Doman told CTV Morning Live.
Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the CFL, said they're hoping to appeal to a younger demographic with the halftime show.
"We're so excited to have the Jonas Brothers … pop music, something that's family oriented, like the CFL is, to get this act was a big deal," Ambrosie said, adding he thinks the group will "supercharge" the Grey Cup festival.
The Jonas Brothers have sold over 20 million albums globally.
The band has had 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and two Grammy nominations.
The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 17 at B.C. Place Stadium.
With files from The Canadian Press
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More Canadians are moving to the U.S. Here's why
Recent data from the U.S. census revealed that more than 126,000 people moved from Canada to the U.S. in 2022. An expert said that one of the main reasons for this move is the cost of living.
As Hunter Biden's gun case starts jury selection, U.S. president says he has 'boundless love' for him
A federal gun case against U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter opened Monday with jury selection, following the collapse of a plea deal that would have avoided the spectacle of a trial so close the 2024 election. First lady Jill Biden was seated in the front row of the courtroom, in a show of support for her son.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
Toyota apologizes for cheating on vehicle testing and halts production of three models
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
Katy Perry 'fixed' Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech
Katy Perry has reimagined a recent commencement speech by Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that was criticized as homophobic and sexist.
This Canadian scientist combines passion for history, archeology and genetics to solve ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles
Turi King takes pride in her work solving ancient and modern-day DNA puzzles – including a centuries-old mystery involving an infamous British king.
She is set to be Mexico's first female president. But who is Claudia Sheinbaum?
Known as “la Doctora” for her glittering academic credentials, Claudia Sheinbaum is a physicist with a doctorate in energy engineering and a former major-city mayor.
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Transport Canada recall removes buses from service in Greater Victoria
BC Transit says several buses in its Victoria fleet are affected by a Transport Canada recall.
-
Crews searching for 3 missing mountaineers near Squamish, B.C.
A search effort has been launched for a trio of mountain climbers who were reported overdue after not returning from their excursion near Squamish, B.C.
-
A CBSA strike could soon snarl border traffic. Here's what you need to know
Just as the summer travel season gets into gear, Canadians and visitors could find themselves waiting in long lines at the border — delays that could also deal a blow to the economy.
Kelowna
-
Fire that destroyed Kelowna auto shop investigated as arson: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
-
Police try to identify man who allegedly chased kids from Kamloops park
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after two recent reports of a man chasing children in a park.
-
Kelowna firefighters knock down large blazes at house, auto shop
Firefighters in Kelowna were busy on Sunday morning, knocking down two “major” structure fires.
Edmonton
-
This is where and when the Oilers will play the Panthers for the Stanley Cup
The Edmonton Oilers will play the Florida Panthers for the Stanley Cup. This is when and where the games will take place. All times are MT.
-
Body recovered from river near Dawson Bridge in central Edmonton: EFRS
A body was recovered from the North Saskatchewan River early Sunday evening.
-
Oilers advance to Stanley Cup final by beating Stars in Game 6
The Edmonton Oilers rode their special teams and goaltender to victory on Sunday, beating the Dallas Stars 2-1 to win the National Hockey League's Western Conference and earn a berth in the Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers.
Calgary
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Showers, thunderstorms, strong wind and funnel clouds possible in Calgary Monday
Most of southern Alberta can expect a decent start to their week, with warmer temperatures early in the day Monday.
-
Parks Canada issues bear warning for Bow Valley Parkway
A bear warning is in effect in part of Banff National Park.
-
'Rotten rock': Climate change altering the face of Canadian mountaineering
The Abbot Pass hut stood for decades in a rugged saddle between two iconic peaks, overlooking the limpid turquoise of Banff National Park's Lake Louise — a destination for alpinists from around the world until the ground melted beneath it and forced its closure.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge turns the taps back on at four public drinking stations across city
The City of Lethbridge has turned the taps back on at four public drinking stations across the city.
-
Summer roadwork underway in Lethbridge
Road milling and repaving in Lethbridge is unofficially underway.
-
Brooks wins Rocky Mountain Challenge, defeating Surrey 4-1
The Brooks Bandits added a new title to their list Saturday night when they defeated the Surrey Eagles 4-1 to claim the Rocky Mountain Challenge.
Winnipeg
-
Inquest into death of Eishia Hudson to look at systemic racism, use of force
An inquest into the death of Eishia Hudson will look at systemic racism and use of force.
-
Expert to testify in Winnipeg trial about mental state of admitted serial killer
An admitted serial killer's mental state is expected to be the focus of a murder trial that resumes in Winnipeg.
-
Manitoba spring legislature sitting to end; about 20 bills expected to pass
Manitoba politicians are expected to give final approval to roughly 20 bills today before the legislature rises for the summer break.
Regina
-
Five arrested following Regina home invasion
Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.
-
No injuries reported in Regina house fire
No injuries were reported in a house fire Sunday evening east of Regina’s downtown.
-
Aviation enthusiasts flood Regina Flying Club for annual open house
It was all things aviation at the Regina Flying Club's annual open house over the weekend.
Saskatoon
-
City solicitor rejects Downtown Saskatoon's pitch to ban buskers with amps
Saskatoon’s city solicitor has politely rejected a proposal from the downtown business improvement district to draft a bylaw banning the use of amps by street performers and preachers.
-
Sask. RCMP searching for suspect after police vehicle rammed, officer injured
An officer was hospitalized after a speeding driver rammed a police vehicle multiple times, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Bathroom break nearly derails $22-million project at city council meeting
A brief break during Wednesday's city council meeting in Saskatoon nearly cost the city dearly.
Toronto
-
1 dead, 4 others injured after shooting outside Rexdale high school: police
One of the five people shot outside a Rexdale high school late Sunday night has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
-
Air Canada expands service to India, to offer non-stop flights from Toronto to Mumbai
Air Canada says it is ramping up flights to India this year including new non-stop service from Toronto to Mumbai.
-
University of Toronto convocations to begin as campus protest continues
Graduation ceremonies for University of Toronto students are set to begin today as a pro-Palestinian encampment remains on campus despite looming legal action.
Montreal
-
Almost two-thirds of Montrealers feel city is less safe than 5 years ago: survey
A new survey shows that nearly two of three people in Montreal feel security is worse that it was five years ago in the city.
-
Driver arrested after child dies in boating incident in Quebec's Laurentians
The driver of a watercraft involved in the death of a toddler in the Baskatong reservoir has been arrested.
-
Assault in downtown Montreal sends man to hospital
A 52-year-old man is in hospital after an assault in downtown Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Construction season kicks off in Ottawa
The city of Ottawa will officially kick off construction season in the capital on Monday, with several road resurfacing and culvert renewal and replacement projects to be completed this spring and summer.
-
Cost of Ottawa stolen vehicle insurance claims increases over 500% in five years
The report finds insurance companies paid Ottawa drivers over $41 million in stolen vehicle claims last year.
-
More needs to be done: River Road crash sparked anger from nearby residents
A two-vehicle collision on River Road that injured three people has once again sparked anger from nearby residents - who say more needs to be done to improve safety on that road.
Atlantic
-
Man shot by unknown assailant in Dartmouth: police
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning.
-
Portapique, N.S., community centre opens with surprise performance by Johnny Reid
A community centre opened in Portapique, N.S., over the weekend with a special surprise performance by Scottish-Canadian singer Johnny Reid.
-
New scanning technology transforms cancer and heart disease diagnosis at Halifax hospital
The QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax unveiled new cutting-edge nuclear medicine technology Monday.
London
-
Heavy tow crews work to clear the scene of crash on Highway 402
According to Middlesex OPP, the single-vehicle crash involved a transport truck, towing two other transport tractors.
-
70 over with a child in the car: OPP
OPP have charged a driver in South Bruce for going 70 km/h over the posted speed limit. On Saturday, police stopped the vehicle in Kincardine after being clocked at 150 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
'Devastated': Spirit defeat Knights on last minute goal to capture Memorial Cup
In a game that started out slow but picked up in the third period, the Saginaw Spirit are Memorial Cup champions.
Kitchener
-
Warmest May since 2018: UW weather station
With only a few below average days during the month, the overall temperature ended up being almost 2.5 degrees above average.
-
Wanted man arrested in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a Kitchener shooting.
-
Guelph dance company's future uncertain
Guelph Dance is seeking support from the community after facing a funding cut.
Northern Ontario
-
'Unimaginable tragedy': Teen dies after being found unresponsive at Ontario school
The family of an Ontario teen with special needs who died after being found unresponsive at his high school is planning legal action while seeking answers following an "unimaginable tragedy," their lawyer said Friday.
-
North Bay police charge Brampton man with attempted murder of officer
A 20-year-old from southern Ontario is facing 19 criminal charges, including the attempted murder of a North Bay police officer who tried to arrest him in a stolen vehicle Friday, police say.
-
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
N.L.
-
Solutions coming for piled-up bodies outside Newfoundland hospital
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say they are only weeks away from a solution to move unclaimed human remains out of roadside freezers and into a nearby hospital.
-
Newfoundland television station hit by ransomware attack, data breach
The company behind a popular independent television station in Newfoundland and Labrador says it was hit by a cyberattack.
-
DNA provides a break in this decades-old cold case
A skull was found along a backroad near St. John's more than 20 years ago. Now, police have finally identified the victim of the homicide.