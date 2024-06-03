Jonas Brothers to perform at Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver

The Jonas Brothers will perform at the Grey Cup halftime show in Vancouver this fall, event organizers announced Monday.

The performance, which was announced on CTV Morning Live, will come as the Jonas Brothers wrap up their tour for their sixth studio record, The Album.

"After bringing The Tour to Vancouver last November, we were so excited for the opportunity to return and perform at the Grey Cup this November," a statement from the Jonas Brothers said.

Amar Doman, owner of the BC Lions, said event organizers are planning a "week-long party" for the Grey Cup, starting the Monday before the big game.

"We think we're going to exceed all expectations for the best Grey Cup Canada has ever seen," Doman told CTV Morning Live.

Randy Ambrosie, commissioner of the CFL, said they're hoping to appeal to a younger demographic with the halftime show.

"We're so excited to have the Jonas Brothers … pop music, something that's family oriented, like the CFL is, to get this act was a big deal," Ambrosie said, adding he thinks the group will "supercharge" the Grey Cup festival.

The Jonas Brothers have sold over 20 million albums globally.

The band has had 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, three consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200 and two Grammy nominations.

The Grey Cup game will be held Nov. 17 at B.C. Place Stadium.

With files from The Canadian Press