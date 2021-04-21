VANCOUVER -- Earth's Own is a Canadian company that believes in the power of plants to change the world.

This Earth Day, Earth's Own is launching The Plant Challenge.

Cookbook Author and Vegan Recipe Blogger, Sam Turnbull, joined CTV Morning Live to inspire people to join the challenge.

The challenge is for people to go one hundred percent plant-based on Earth Day.

Turnbull shared that by taking The Plant Challenge with five friends on Earth Day, 68 kilograms of CO2 emissions could be saved.

That is equal to driving for 100 kilometres.

When going plant-based there are some myths Turnbull aims to dispell.

Many people are concerned that protein is difficult to obtain from a plant-based diet.

However, foods like tempeh, lentils, quinoa, beans and even leafy greens can be protein packed.

Another common misconception is that plant-based food lacks flavour.

Turnbull has dedicated an entire cookbook and blog to sharing vibrant flavour packed plant-based recipes.

She shared that simple substitutes typically make it very easy to recreate any taste or texture.

For example, Turnbull loves a very creamy coffee.

Her go to substitute is Earth's Own Oat Milk Products.

To join The Plant Challenge Turnbull encouraged people to visit the Earth's Own Instagram page.

The page is filled with tips, tricks and recipes to get people started.

Earth's Own is asking people to spread the word by sharing their Plant Challenge Instagram post and tag five friends.

For each share, Earth's Own will donate 25 cents to the Earth's Own Plant Project to a maximum of 25 thousand dollars.

To learn more about The Plant Challenge and get some recipe inspiration check out the full video from CTV Morning Live.

Earth's Own

Sam Turnbull