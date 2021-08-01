VANCOUVER -- B.C. Premier John Horgan has a plan to bang on pots and pans on Monday evening at 7 p.m.

Horgan is hoping B.C. residents will join him in a one-night revival of the evening cheer to honour frontline workers.

“We owe so much to so many. On Monday evening, let’s all make some noise,” he said in a statement.

The evening cheer originated at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and swept across the province as people joined together in making noise from their doorsteps, sidewalks and balconies to celebrate frontline workers.

This weekend’s planned cheer, which Horgan hopes will take place on Aug. 2, will be in recognition of front-line workers dealing with the ongoing pandemic, and those who are battling wildfires.

“There are so many people in this province who continue day in and day out to help, protect and support others,” Horgan said.

“They are the heart of British Columbia, and they should be celebrated this year on B.C. Day.”

Horgan also hopes the cheer will draw attention to the province’s vaccine campaign, and encourage people to go get vaccinated for COVID-19.