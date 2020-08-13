VANCOUVER -- The not-yet-operational Surrey Police Service is "soon to be one of Canada's leading police organizations," according to the job listing seeking the fledgling department's first chief constable.

The listing, posted this week on the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police website and elsewhere, seeks "an inspiring leader, an exceptional relationship builder, communicator and community partner with many years’ experience."

The SPS is also looking for a chief known for their "business acumen," with a "commitment to leading-edge practices, continuous improvement, service delivery excellence and fiscal accountability."

The Surrey Police Board, which held its first meeting last week, announced the beginning of its search for a top cop Thursday. It has hired Waterhouse Executive Search Ltd. to help conduct the search.

While the job posting lists numerous desired qualities for a new Surrey police chief, it does not list any required certifications or educational prerequisites.

It also makes no mention of the intended compensation for the position, though it does provide contact information for potential candidates seeking more details on "specific qualifications."

Those interested in applying for the job have until 4 p.m. on Aug. 28 to submit their resumes and cover letters to Waterhouse.

The Surrey Police Board has expressed a desire to have the SPS up and running by spring 2021, though numerous questions remain about the transition away from the Surrey RCMP, and some residents and city councillors remain vocally opposed to the proposal.