

Andrew Weichel , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – Most Movember fundraisers are about growing a moustache for charity in the month of November. Chris Faber's is a bit different.

Faber, a sports writer for the Canucks Army website, has set up his own fundraiser with a lofty goal: collect $50,000 for charity so he can make Canucks right-winger Jake Virtanen shave his face.

"Does Jake Virtanen's moustache suck? Yes," Faber's GoFundMe page reads. "Does raising money for a great cause suck? No."

According to Faber, Virtanen has "tweetgreed" – or agreed on Twitter – that he would get rid of his moustache if the fundraiser hits its ambitious target.

On Wednesday, when someone sent a cheeky tweet asking how much it would cost to get him to shave, Virtanen did respond by writing "50,000." He also shared a link to Faber's GoFundMe later that day.

CTV News reached out to the Canucks to confirm whether Virtanen is serious, but has not heard back.

Whatever money Faber raises will go toward Movember Canada, which supports prostate cancer research, suicide awareness and other causes related to men's health.