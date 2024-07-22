'It will save lives': The push for suicide prevention fences on Granville Bridge

Editor’s note: If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, there are a number of ways to get help, including by calling or texting the Suicide Crisis Helpline at 9-8-8. A list of local crisis centres is also available here.

Vancouver city council is set to discuss a motion this week to install suicide prevention barriers on the Granville Street Bridge.

OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle, who is bringing the motion forward Wednesday, told CTV News now is the time to get the barriers built, as the bridge is currently undergoing upgrades.

“We know it will save lives,” she said. “It also makes intervention safer for first responders and it makes the whole bridge and Granville Island safer for everyone.”

Since 2019, there have been 21 “suicide incidents” on the Granville Bridge, six of them resulting in death, according to the city.

The motion cites a report out of Toronto that found a 93 per cent reduction in suicide deaths on bridges when barriers are in place.

Notably, since fencing went up on the Burrard Bridge in 2017, there have been zero suicide deaths at that location.

Addressing naysayers who may oppose fencing on aesthetic grounds, Boyle said, “It can be done well so that people can still enjoy the stunning views from the bridge, but we’re protecting people who are in a moment of crisis.”

She said she lost two friends to suicide on local bridges during her 20s, which makes the call for better intervention a personal one.

“I think about it often, and I wish that they were still around,” the councillor said. “There’s a huge number of voices speaking up in support of this motion and to tell council not to delay any further.”

Those voices include the Crisis Centre of BC, which told CTV News in a statement that it hopes Vancouver can “take the lead” on installing barriers on bridges around the city.

“When someone is in crisis, a bridge can become a symbol of finality. Barriers and fencing buy time, allowing that person the opportunity to connect with help and find hope,” said executive director Stacy Ashton in a media release last Wednesday.

Boyle says she’s concerned council will push the issue forward to future capital budgets, and she wants the financial commitment from the city now.

“The longer we delay, the more lives could be at stake,” she said. “There’s no excuse to push it any further down the road, it really should be done right away and that’s what I will continue to push for.”

Boyle said she’s been told the “ball park” price tag for the fencing would be between $10 and $20 million.