VANCOUVER -- An investigation will be launched into what happened to the students of a former residential school in North Vancouver, three First Nations announced Tuesday.

The announcement was made by the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations at the site of St. Paul’s Indian Residential School, which operated from 1899 to 1958 and was run by the Catholic Church. That school was closed due to fire safety concerns and was eventually replaced by St. Paul's Indian Day School.

The site is now used as a staff parking lot for St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School.

In recent months, First Nations across Canada announced the discoveries of the remains of many other children suspected of dying at residential schools, some using ground-penetrating radar to analyze the area around the former school sites.

In May, the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc announced it identified the remains of 215 children near the Kamloops Indian Residential School. The announcement had a significant impact across Canada and some nations announced soon after that they would be following suit.

After the announcement in Kamloops, STA issued a statement saying it expressed "profound sadness" over the discovery.

"We offer our prayers for all those in our community affected by the legacy of residential schools," the statement said.



This is a developing story that will be updated. The event is not being live-streamed at the request of the nations involved.

For immediate assistance to those who may need it, the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.