The morning after a transit police officer was shot in Surrey, authorities are still scouring the city for the suspected shooter.

A massive police presence remains in the area of the Scott Road SkyTrain Station, where Const. Josh Harms was shot on the platform at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of officers are stationed in the surrounding Bridgeview neighbourhood, where officers set up two separate containment zones overnight and restricted people from entering or leaving.

It was an unsettling situation for many residents in the area, who were told stay inside, turn off exterior lights and lock their doors. Others found themselves unable to get home at all.

"I just live 100 metres from here, they are not letting us through," Dilrha Singh told CTV News late Wednesday night. "(They said) it's good for your safety that you're not allowed to go in."

Surrey RCMP had started letting locals come and go by Thursday morning, but authorities are still asking non-residents to stay away. Officers are checking all vehicles that move through the area.

Despite the intense manhunt, there remains no clear sign of the suspect who was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

He's described as a man in his 20s with dark skin, a dark stubble goatee and a moustache. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and white Nike shoes with a black "swoosh."

Police warn that the suspect is believed to be armed, and ask anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. He is not to be approached.

The 27-year-old shooting victim, who has been with Metro Vancouver Transit Police for three years, was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police have only said they are not life threatening.

Transit police have not provided specifics on his injuries for privacy reasons, but said in a statement he was released from hospital late Wednesday evening.

Harms will be meeting with specialists to determine the extent of his injuries and what treatment is required.

"He is a well respected, exemplary young police officer," transit police said in a statement.

The force also thanked other law enforcement officials called in to aid in the case. More than 80 officers swarmed the area in the hours after Harms was wounded, an RCMP assistant commissioner estimated.

Others, including local fire departments and members of the community, reached out with well wishes posted online.

"We are humbled by the outpouring of support we have received from the public and our Law Enforcement/Firest Responder partners," the transit police statement said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott, St. John Alexander and Emad Agahi

Armed police going door-to-door looking for suspect in shooting of Transit officer. pic.twitter.com/82L1F2lsS9 — St John Alexander (@ctv_stjohn) January 31, 2019