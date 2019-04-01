Insurance rates for most British Columbians jumped 6.3 per cent Monday, as the province tries to balance the books at ICBC.

After Attorney General David Eby famously called the financial situation at the Crown Corporation a "financial dumpster fire" in 2018, several changes meant to save money, including the basic insurance rate increase, took effect Monday.

The changes also include capping pain and suffering payouts for minor injuries at $5,500 and the launch of an online civil resolution tribunal for disputes valued at $50,000 or less.

The Trial Lawyers Association of BC (TLABC) announced Sunday it is moving forward with a legal challenge against the changes, arguing they violate the Constitution and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The TLABC is concerned the changes will restrict access to the court system and reduce compensation for those injured on the road.

Former B.C. Attorney General Ujjal Dosanjh is supporting the TLABC’s legal action, saying in a statement released Sunday, “Fixing ICBC is a priority, but not at the expense of of access to justice and the charter rights of British Columbians.”

It’s estimated the changes that take effect April 1 will save ICBC about $1 billion a year.