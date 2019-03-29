The province’s ongoing efforts to put out the financial “dumpster fire” at ICBC will include big changes to how injury claim disputes valued up to $50,000 are processed, and a cap on pain and suffering awards for minor injuries. Both take effect April 1.

ICBC and the province are trying to find a solution for claim payouts being higher than revenue from insurance premiums.

Attorney General David Eby said the changes introduced today will help save the public insurer $1 billion dollars a year. ICBC’s current fiscal year ends on April 1 and it’s on track to lose under $1 billion dollars, compared to $1 billion dollar-plus loss the year before. Eby says even more changes are coming.

The changes taking effect April 1 include:

Cap of $5,500 on pain and suffering payouts for minor injuries

A new online Civil Resolution Tribunal to file claims valued at $50,000 or less

Improved accident benefits including an increase for those unable to work, and to access home support

Expanded treatment options – including acupuncture, counselling, massage therapy and physiotherapy

Basic insurance rates will also go up by 6.3 per cent on Monday.

More changes are coming in September to how premiums are calculated. The revised rate formula will take into account driving history, geographic location and level of risk will factor with a goal of making bad drivers pay more. Implementation of a previously-announced change to limit the use of experts in cases has been delayed to December.