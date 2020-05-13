VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 pandemic meant the cancellation of several major events, but a B.C. music and arts festival is trying a different approach.

The Summerset Music and Arts Festival, usually hosted at Fort Langley, will be a drive-in event this year.

The venue has not yet been determined, but organizers say they'll be hosting the show in a "large space."

There will be physically distanced stalls for cars, and designated plots people to stand or sit in. That space is dependent on whether it falls within government recommendations and regulations on COVID-19, the website says.

"As the B.C. government releases their phases approach we will make the final decision as to how attendees can view the concert," the event's website says.

But so far, the plan is to allow tailgating/drive-in viewing, physically distanced seating (bring your own chair or blanket), and to stream the event online for those too far away, or who would rather watch it from home.

As the event is dependent on what public health officials allow, the plans have not been finalized, and tickets are not yet on sale.

Organizers hope they'll be able to sell local craft beer, wines and ciders, as well as food from local food vendors.

This year's three-day event is also a benefit concert, and funds raised will go to support local musicians who may be struggling during the pandemic. Details on how it will work, and which musicians will benefit from it, have not yet been revealed.

The festival and benefit concert takes place Aug. 28 to 30.