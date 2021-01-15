VANCOUVER -- An "Instagram influencer" from Toronto who was lost overnight on a B.C. mountain has been found, search and rescue crews say.

The 21-year-old, identified by officials only as an "influencer" named "Nikki," was lost on the Howe Sound Crest Trail in Cypress Mountain Provincial Park on Thursday. Crews did not say what condition she was in when she was found.

"It's not a safe place for our crews to be so we’re just going to have to fly her out and then do an assessment," said Don Jardine of North Shore Rescue.

"She’s in a steep drainage, it’s classically if you go down off the ridge crest anywhere along here, there’s a lot of steep gullies and drainages and it could be quite slippery and icy at the top."

Posts on Instagram suggest she is Nikki Donnelly.

“The subject is a female from Toronto who is an Instagram influencer. She’s been posting about her hike and she posted pictures at the top of St. Mark’s,” said Allan McMordie, a search manager for North Shore Rescue, said Friday morning when the search launched for the day.

McMordie says she posted a photo at the top of the summit and called her boyfriend about an hour later.

“She had phoned her boyfriend in Ontario and said she was in a steep area and lost. Then the phone connection was dropped and we haven’t been able to reach the phone since,” he explained.

Search and rescue teams were deployed both on the ground and from the air.

Two helicopters searched the area, one even equipped with night vision goggles. Crews said there was freezing rain and strong winds overnight.

After hours of scouring the trails nearby, the search had to be called off around 2 a.m.

McMordie believes they may have found her before sundown had she called 911 instead of her boyfriend.

“We do encounter that fairly frequently where people who get lost, or are in trouble, their first phone call is to a family member and they use up their cell phone batteries texting and talking to friends and family instead of phoning 911 and getting us going faster.”

He said that also would have given them her coordinates.

NSR says the woman had a small backpack and a black winter coat, but was not fully equipped to spend the night on the mountain. She also had white snowshoes and some spikes for her hiking boots. Rescuers were concerned she may be hypothermic.

McMordie says the number of calls related to hikers hoping to capture the perfect shot for Instagram is alarming.

“Doesn’t really matter how many photos they take, but sure would be nice if they went equipped and prepared. But some people, they’ll see somebody who went up with all the proper gear and equipment and all the trail knowledge and have a fabulous picture,” he said.

Their lack of experience often leads them to trails that are too difficult for them to complete.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Sheila Scott and Allison Hurst in West Vancouver