

Maria Weisgarber, CTV News Vancouver





There's a photo of Warren Goss's 24-year-old daughter Emily that holds a special place in his heart.

It shows the two of them after the Vancouver half-marathon in 2018. His arm is around her shoulders. Both are smiling, medals around their necks.

“The best part about that whole thing is the training that we did together, and then completing that together. It was one of the best days of my life, I hope she’d say the same thing,” Goss said.

For months now, Goss and other family members and close friends have been by Emily’s side in hospital, after she was the victim of a devastating hit and run while on vacation in England this June.

Goss told CTV News Vancouver Emily lived in England for two years, and worked at the famous London Eye attraction, where she met her current boyfriend, Jamie Morris. Morris ended up returning to Canada with her and has also been by her side in hospital.

“Just the sweetest, kindest person who always puts others first,” said Morris, when asked to describe Emily. “Just a tonne of fun, very adventurous, very passionate. Loves to travel, loves to do new things. Just the best person.”

Goss said his daughter returned to London earlier this summer on her own to see friends. On June 16, she was hit by a suspected drunk driver, who Goss said initially left the scene, but then returned and was arrested.

“On the way home, came out of the tube station in Colliers Wood, and stepped onto the crosswalk and was struck,” Goss said.

Goss said he and other family members flew to England to be with her.

“When we first got there, we were told she was in a medically induced coma," he said. "She was very highly sedated, lots of machines hooked up, it wasn’t great to see, obviously.”

Goss said Emily suffered a brain injury, and the initial news from doctors in England wasn’t good.

“Some of the worst news you could ever possibly hear about your child, and what we’re seeing now is they were wrong, and we’re so happy about that,” Goss said.

Since Emily returned to Canada on July 7, she has been cared for at Royal Columbian Hospital in her home city of New Westminster. Goss said medical staff at the hospital are “so pleased” with her progress.

“She’s responding yes and no to questions," he said. "Not always, but most of the time."

“Her personality is completely coming out, her will and determination.”

Morris said he’s also seen changes. He said Emily’s periods of awareness each day are growing.

“Just we’re seeing a lot more personality come back. I’m also seeing a bit of a sense of humour. She’s kind of starting to smirk at my jokes,” Morris said.

Emily’s family has asked people to email her, and Goss said they’ve been reading her the messages. He said some people write every day, and notes for her have come from all over the world.

“I was about to start reading them, and Emily grabbed the phone, and I was watching her, and her eyes were looking at them, and she scrolled through, and then handed it to me, and I asked her if she wanted to read another one, and she nodded,” Goss said.

Emily is also an accomplished lacrosse player. Goss said her teammates recently dedicated a win at provincials to her. He believes the support she’s been receiving is helping with her healing.

“I really believe it’s the catalyst for her recovery," he said. "I truly believe that.”

Morris also agrees the messages and good wishes are having an effect.

“It’s just so nice to know that she’s so loved, and that’s really helping her, and I tell her every day how many people love her, and I think that’s really helping,” Morris said.

Goss said Emily is on the verge of taking the next step in her recovery. He said she’ll be moved from the hospital to a local rehab facility as soon as a space is available.

“We’re proud of our girl,” Goss said, and added he looks forward to going to the hospital every day to see what she’ll be doing next.

“I feel a little bit guilty, ‘cause I feel like that dad that’s bragging about his daughter, but she truly is inspirational.”