Inmate taken to outside hospital after assault at B.C. prison

Mounties have been notified after an assault at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week.

The incident occurred Monday at Mountain Institution in Agassiz, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.

After evaluation by prison staff, the victim was transported to an outside hospital for treatment, the CSC said in a news release Thursday.

Agassiz RCMP were notified and are investigating, according to the correctional service, which added that the assailants have been identified and "appropriate actions have been taken."

The CSC did not say how many inmates were involved in the incident, nor did it name the participants or say what those "appropriate actions" entail.

"No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident," the CSC said.

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," it added. "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."