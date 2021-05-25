VANCOUVER -- Restaurant diners can now enjoy their meals indoors again in B.C., officials announced Tuesday as part of the province's restart plan.

The change comes nearly two months after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry banned indoor dining in restaurants in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Safety protocols must remain in place and groups can't be larger than six people. As well, liquor service will stop at 10 p.m.

However, unlike previous restrictions for restaurants, health officials said the people dining together do not have to be from the same household.

Health officials explained that, with health-and-safety measures in place, restaurants can provide a safe space for people to gather in small groups.

"With safety protocols in mind, head back to your local business … have lunch with a few friends at your favourite restaurant," B.C.'s jobs minister, Ravi Kahlon, said Tuesday. "I know that's something I'm looking forward to doing."

As early as June 15, depending on daily case counts, liquor service will be extended to midnight. As early as July 1, there won't be a limit to the number of people British Columbians can dine out with.

However, health officials said restrictions will only continue to lift if case counts continue to go down and vaccination rates increase.

"We know that people who work in the restaurant and food businesses have been able to be immunized so we have that extra layer of protection now with case rates coming down and with the safety plans in place," Dr. Bonnie Henry said when announcing the restart plan on Tuesday.