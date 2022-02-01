Indigenous-led group taking next step in possible Olympic bid to bring 2030 Games to B.C.

VANCOUVER -

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic committees have now signed on to an Indigenous-led group considering an effort to bring the Winter Olympics and Paralympics back to British Columbia in 2030.

Four First Nations — Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh — had previously announced an agreement with the City of Vancouver and the Resort Municipality of Whistler to examine the possibility.

In a news release Tuesday, COC and CPC promised to bring their considerable experience to a feasibility assessment, which they will also pay for.

"The signing of this Collaboration Agreement is the important next step. It is consistent with the COC’s commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation calls to action around sport and major event hosting and to a partnership based on community, respect and inclusivity," said Tricia Smith, four-time Olympian and President of the Canadian Olympic Committee.

"It also allows us, as the franchise-holder for the Olympic Movement in Canada under the Olympic Charter, to progress discussions with the International Olympic Committee as part of its future host selection process."

No Indigenous group has ever led an effort to host the games before – and if this one is to be successful, reconciliation will pave the way to 2030.

"To me personally, it’s putting Indigenous peoples at the forefront. You know, I’m big on sharing who we are and where we come from. We have many stories to tell," said Wilson Williams, an elected councillor with the Squamish Nation.

Once the feasibility study is complete, all partners in the group will have to decide if they want to proceed with a formal bid to the International Olympic Committee.

In 2003, during the bid process for the 2010 Games, 64 per cent of Vancouver voters supported the games in a plebiscite.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart said this time around, city council will debate and vote on whether to proceed as part of the bid and that there will be extensive public consultation, during the feasibility study and once the issue is before council.

"If the host nations decide that they don’t feel like the Olympics is a benefit to their community, I will not be supporting the Olympics," Stewart said.

With the recent confirmations of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites in B.C., and across Canada, many Canadians are only now confronting the ugly truth of the country’s past – and beginning to understand the important role reconciliation will play in its future.

A successful bid could bring those important issues onto the world stage.

"Educating people and having that open mind and open heart to really learn of the history, but also really understanding so we know where we are going tomorrow," said Williams.

Any Vancouver bid would highlight existing infrastructure and venues from 2010 that could be re-used – but the real key to success could be the First Nations leading the effort.

"I think that’s a big plus for Vancouver," said Bill Hallon of the International Society of Olympic Historians. "That might be something that pushes them over the line. It would be really nice to see."

Other cities in the running include Salt Lake City, Utah, and Sapporo, Japan, also both former host cities.

The IOC has not set a firm timeline on when the winning bid could be announced.