

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Police in Delta are reminding drivers that "just because it's morning, doesn't mean your sober," after officers pulled over an intoxicated dump truck driver on the weekend.

Police say they were conducting routine traffic enforcement Saturday morning, when they saw an SUV traveling at a high speed. Right after, a dump truck driver sped directly behind the SUV, travelling at 130 km/h.

An officer tried to pull over both vehicles and while the SUV slowed down, the dump truck did not slow down quickly enough, causing it to strike the back of the SUV.

"When our officer interacted with the driver of the dump truck, he observed signs of impairment," said Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department.

"In conversation with the officer the driver revealed he had been drinking the previous night. He was asked to blow into the approved screening device, which registered a fail."

The driver of the dump truck received a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound. He also got a ticket for excessive speeding and a separate seven-day impound for excessive speeding.

The driver whose SUV was struck was not injured and received a speeding ticket.

“We’re highlighting this incident because we wanted people to be aware that it is entirely possible to be impaired, and unable to safely drive the morning after a night of drinking,” Leykauf said.

“And in this case the driver was also responsible for a larger commercial vehicle. Our officer was happy to have taken such a dangerous combination off the road that morning.”