A man has died following a confrontation with Shawnigan Lake RCMP Saturday afternoon.

Mounties said they were called to a home on the 1100-block of Mill Bay Road in connection to an assault investigation, adding it was their intention to arrest a man.

When they entered the home, the officers said the man “advanced on them with an edged weapon.”

Police attempted to deploy a Taser but was unsuccessful and instead, fired at the man.

The man was taken to hospital and has since succumbed to his injuries. No one else was hurt.

The Independent Investigation Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.