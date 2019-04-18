

B.C. homicide investigators are in Alberta asking for help in solving the case of an Edmonton man who was found dead in a back alley in Surrey nearly two years ago.

Tanner Krupa, 19, was found dead in the 6900 block of 127A Street on Aug. 20, 2017, and IHIT officers believe people in Edmonton may have more information about his death.

Krupa had just moved to Surrey from Edmonton for work before his death.

"To those currently in the Edmonton area that have intimate knowledge about what happened to Tanner, we strongly urge you to do the right thing and come forward with your information," said Cpl. Frank Jang in a statement. "It is never too late to do the right thing."

Police say they think Krupa was involved in an altercation with a group of men that led to his death.

His family says his death continues to affect them.

"Never in a million years would I have thought my son would be a victim of murder. Few can understand my grief and no one should have to endure the same heartache that I have experienced," said his mother Kim. "Had he been alive, Tanner would be 21 years old, finishing his studies in fitness and making a positive impact in the lives of every person he met."

Anyone with more information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.