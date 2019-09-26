Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West crashed a reception held in Vancouver and paid for by the Chinese government with two dozen Tim Hortons doughnuts Wednesday.

Attached to each box was a picture of detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Korvig.

"We wanted to send a message that there are people, including elected officials who care about them, who haven't forgotten about them and who will stand up for them," West said.

For months, he has been critical of the Chinese-sponsored event, held during the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention for local politicians.

"Why would the government of China write a cheque to the UBCM to have access to mayors and city councillors? Out of the goodness of their own hearts? No, they have an agenda," West said.

"I'm surprised the number of people that are in there, I wanted to see the room empty."

On Wednesday the majority of UBCM members voted against future sponsorship from foreign governments.

"We are a membership driven organization and we will use that data for us to make a decision earlier next year," said UBCM president Arjun Singh, when asked if the event would take place next year.

Meanwhile the mayor of Richmond, Malcolm Brodie, who was welcomed to the room by speakers at the reception, blamed media for the controversy surrounding the event.

"This is a social reception, I go to receptions in my city and around the region that are sponsored by people of all countries, I'm not going to apologize and I am not going to argue about it," Brodie said.