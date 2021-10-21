'I stepped over dead people to get to my car': Former Gastown business owner’s candid letter on Vancouver's crime
A former Gastown restaurant owner has sent a candid letter to Vancouver city officials, detailing his five year experience in the area. Uwe Boll was the owner of Bauhaus restaurant, which closed in March of 2020.
"We got robbed, vandalized, peed on, yelled at and spit on from homeless (people) and drug addicts for five years," Boll wrote in a post online.
"I stepped over dead people to get to my car. My wife had a dead person lying on the roof of her car."
Boll is currently in Germany for work but tells CTV News Vancouver he wrote the letter after the Gastown Business Improvement Association reached out to members asking them to send emails to government, detailing their experience.
"I got a lot of response from people I know, they say, finally somebody said it as harsh as it is," Boll said. "We got robbed various times, broken into our cars." He said a staff member once had to go to hospital while taking garbage into the alley and stepping on a needle but "the biggest thing was when a dead person was on top of my wife's car."
Boll said he and his wife heard sirens one night and walked outside the restaurant to find a woman’s body on top of their vehicle.
"Police are around your car and somebody’s thrown a woman out of a window on top of a car, dead. And they just told my wife she should drive through the car wash," Boll said, adding it was something that gave them nightmares.
Other business owners across the city are also voicing concerns about crime and disorder.
John Clerides is the owner of Marquis Wine Cellar on Davie Street. Last month, thieves used blow torches to shatter the front window of his store and steal a $6,000 e-bike that was used for deliveries.
"They were in and out in 30 seconds," Clerides said, adding the current rate of crime is worse than he’s ever seen.
"Definitely more street crime, vandalism, B and Es, drug use, public defecation," he said. "Historically Davie Street has always been a fascinating, interesting place and that’s what I love about it."
Jacqui McMullen with the West End Business Improvement Association says she’s also felt a shift.
"You have to have your wits about you when you’re walking around sometimes and it never felt like that," McMullen said. "It’s the worst I’ve seen, definitely."
Business owners all through the downtown core have been dealing with smashed windows for months, with hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on repairs in recent months. According to the West End Community Police Office, there’s been a 50 per cent increase in mischief related crimes from April to September of this year.
There’s also been an increase in “stranger assaults”. The Vancouver Police Department says there were around 1,555 attacks involving 1,705 victims reported from Sept. 1, 2020 to Aug. 31 of this year.
In response to some of the concerns, VPD stepped up patrols in September.
A statement from Const. Tania Visintin Thursday said patrols are continuing, but there were no figures available yet on any arrests.
The new executive director of the Gastown Business Improvement Association is optimistic. Wally Wargolet moved into the role only six months ago and says he is seeing improvements.
"We’ve had some tourists come through, some of the businesses are starting to come back," Wargolet said. "This is a neighbourhood that has always had empathy for the entire socio-economic groups, all of them."
In response to Boll’s candid letter, Wargolet said "what you’re hearing is empathy is beginning to turn to apathy."
Wargolet said he is meeting with three councilors from the City of Vancouver in November.
“We’re going to talk about action items and what the city can do,” he said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada no longer advising against non-essential travel, first time since March 2020
The Canadian government has quietly lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel, marking the first time since March 2020 that the notice has been lifted.
Buckingham Palace: Queen spent night in hospital after scrapping trip
Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital for checks this week after cancelling an official trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice, Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The palace said the 95-year-old monarch went to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Wednesday for 'preliminary investigations.'
Edward Rogers out as chair of Rogers Communications as boardroom drama continues
Edward Rogers is out as board chair of Rogers Communications Inc., a move that comes as the latest development in a boardroom drama that has prompted the departure of a senior executive and the launch of an executive oversight committee.
Skyrocketing propane prices could mean trouble for some Canadians this winter
Canadian propane prices are skyrocketing alongside natural gas due, in large part, to growing demand from overseas markets, a price surge analysts say will have a big impact on rural Canadians this winter.
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday. Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland reminded Canadians on Thursday that the measures were always intended to be 'temporary.'
Dental records show remains found at Carlton Reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, FBI says
The FBI's Denver office said Thursday that remains found a day earlier in a Florida nature reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, who disappeared last month just days after his fiance Gabby Petito was reported missing.
'They can get up to 100 lbs.': Massive salmon caught in B.C. all part of conservation program
It appears one B.C. hatchery program is off to a promising start, by the size of the Chinook salmon they’ve been pulling in from the Wannock River near Bella Bella.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Capacity limits for Ontario restaurants, gyms to end as soon as Monday: sources
Capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday, as the Ford government considers new measures for establishments that require proof of vaccination certificates, sources say.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases
Health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday as hundreds of coronavirus cases remain active in the region.
-
Emergency dispatchers brace for first big storm of the season on Vancouver Island
An expected 'cyclone bomb' has emergency responders bracing for an increase in activity as the storm moves onto Vancouver Island Thursday and into the weekend.
-
Campbell River, B.C. whale-watching guide fined $10K for orca encounter
A whale-watching guide on Vancouver Island has been fined thousands of dollars for getting too close to a pod of orcas.
Calgary
-
Calgary Coun. Sean Chu says he will not resign in wake of sexual misconduct allegations
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
-
Vote that re-elected Sean Chu to Ward 4 stands: Returning officer
Election officials have denied four separate requests for recounts for Monday's civic election, including in Ward 4, the race that re-elected Coun. Sean Chu.
-
Suspect in shooting death of John Smith in police custody
The man wanted in the accused homicide of Calgary's John Smith is now in police custody.
Edmonton
-
'It’s a terrible idea': UCP coal mining proposal targeted by Alberta country singers
Alberta county star Corb Lund is not backing down on his fight against coal mining in Alberta’s eastern slopes - as he enlisted some help in a new protest video.
-
5.0 magnitude: Rocky Mountain House earthquake upgraded, 2nd largest in Alberta history
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook central Alberta Wednesday night.
-
Alberta reports 770 COVID-19 cases, gradual return of surgeries and procedures begins
Alberta reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday as pressure on the health care system starts to ease.
Toronto
-
Capacity limits for Ontario restaurants, gyms to end as soon as Monday: sources
Capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday, as the Ford government considers new measures for establishments that require proof of vaccination certificates, sources say.
-
Nephew of former 'Dragons' Den' star who 'inadvertently' shot and killed best friend pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Caledon man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his best friend with a machine gun at his uncle’s home in 2018.
-
Prayers and pain at funeral for 17-year-old girl killed crossing intersection near Scarborough school
Her death is being described as an excruciating loss. The emotion during the service, held at the Islamic Research Centre of Canada, was overwhelming and raw.
Montreal
-
Montreal doctor 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket, he says
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
-
Police recover firearm-making machines, four guns in Montreal residence
Local and provincial police officers recovered four guns during a raid in a residence in Ville St-Laurent, a borough in northern Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Number of direct-care workers on unpaid leave continues to climb
The number of direct-care workers in the province who are on unpaid leave continues to grow.
-
Manitoba community left shaken following two-day manhunt for high-risk suspect
Following a manhunt that spanned two days, Manitoba RCMP arrested a suspect deemed a high risk to the general public.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Regina
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Sask. confirms 3 more ICU patients will be sent to Ont.
The Saskatchewan government has confirmed that three additional ICU patients will be transferred to Ontario over the next three days, bringing the number of patients sent out of province to nine.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. student tenants: Saga of mouse-infested rooms shows need for tougher tenancy law
Two Nova Scotia students who spent eight months fighting to be repaid rent after they departed their mouse-infested apartment say their case emphasizes the need for legal reforms to protect tenants.
London
-
Cross-border families ask for compassion with costly COVID-19 testing
Sarnia, Ont.’s mayor is calling on the federal government to remove costly COVID-19 testing as a requirement for Canadians returning to Canada from the United States.
-
London constable facing slew of Police Act charges resigns
After a nearly two days of delays, Const. Stephen Williams tendered his resignation to the London Police Service effective Nov. 22.
-
Serious crash sends two people to hospital
A serious two-vehicle collision closed Highbury Avenue near Manning Drive on Thursday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins chamber hosts Q&A on enforcing COVID health rules
The Timmins Chamber of Commerce said it's receiving many calls from local businesses asking about the enforcement of vaccine passports and other COVID-19 health regulations.
-
Northern Ontario School of Medicine offering course in self-care
Recognizing a need for wellness and a culture change in medicine, the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is offering a course titled 'Self-Compassion for Healthcare Communities.'
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge woman outraged after MPP Randy Hillier falsely claims her sister died due to COVID-19 vaccine
A Cambridge woman is outraged after MPP Randy Hillier falsely claimed her sister died as a result of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Capacity limits for Ontario restaurants, gyms to end as soon as Monday: sources
Capacity limits on restaurants and gyms in Ontario could be lifted next Monday, as the Ford government considers new measures for establishments that require proof of vaccination certificates, sources say.
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.