Homeless community will not be the focus of crime crackdown in Vancouver's downtown core: VPD

VANCOUVER -

Officers say an increased presence in Vancouver's downtown core prompted by a rise in crime will not be focused on residents of the area who are experiencing homelessness.

The Vancouver Police Department says it plans to redeploy officers to the area "in response to commercial crime and disorder in the business district."

The VPD did not provide any data on the increase, nor did it address the types of crime being reported, saying only that there have been complaints from businesses and residents.

The department made a similar move earlier in the pandemic following an increase in property crime when businesses were shuttered.

In a news release Thursday, the VPD said it planned to increase the number of patrols immediately in areas it described as hardest hit: Granville Street and the West End.

Officers will also be in the area on foot and bikes to increase the VPD's general street-level presence.

"We're hearing loud and clear from business owners and residents who don't feel safe and are frustrated by rising crime," Sgt. Steve Addison said in the news release.

He said officers in the area will work directly with those who live or work there to address specific concerns, while at the same time working to identify "chronic offenders" and solve crimes that have already occurred.

"We know that many of these crimes are committed by a small number of career criminals and we're going to make life uncomfortable for them," Addison said.

"We also know there are a lot of people facing homelessness, addiction and mental illness in the downtown core. We want to assure the community that these vulnerable people will not be the focus of our attention."

Similar measures were put in place downtown last fall. During that 42-day period, according to police, there were 1,400 calls and 210 weapons seized.

Earlier this year, officers launched another crackdown following a 260 per cent increase in violent shoplifting incidents, which resulted in 130 arrests in about 40 days.

As the latest initiative rolls out, officers are reminding the public that any in-progress incidents or those that put someone's health and safety at risk should be reported to 911.

If there are no safety concerns and the suspect has left the scene of a less serious crime, those incidents can be reported online or through the VPD's non-emergency line.