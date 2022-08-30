'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing province

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NASA aims for Saturday launch of new rocket on Artemis I mission

NASA will try again Saturday to launch its new rocket on a test flight, after engine trouble halted the first Artemis I mission countdown this week. The 98-metre rocket -- the most powerful ever built by NASA -- remains on its pad at Kennedy Space Center with an empty crew capsule on top.

The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B after yesterdays scrub for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the Moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

RCMP investigating harassment of Chrystia Freeland in Alberta

The RCMP says it is investigating the verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland that occurred in Alberta on Aug. 26, saying it 'takes threats against public officials seriously.' After the footage emerged over the weekend, politicians of all stripes have expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.

Where does the Liberal promise to address harmful online content stand?

With considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, questions are being raised over where the federal government's promises stand, related to addressing harmful content. After receiving heaps of feedback, and going back to the drawing board, sources close to the file tell CTVNews.ca that the government is still contemplating how to approach the complex 'online safety' legislation.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener