Group demands masks in schools, ventilation in open letter to B.C.'s health, education ministers
With students heading back to class next week, a B.C. group is demanding far more stringent COVID-19 regulations for schools than the ones announced by health officials last week.
Protect Our Province B.C. issued an open letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside Monday, calling for more action from the government to protect students from the Omicron variant.
"Roughly half a million students are set to return to British Columbian schools in a matter of weeks, for their third unsafe September," the group's letter said.
"Each and every child deserves to be in school without getting sick. Each one deserves equitable access to their education. And each one deserves meaningful protection from COVID-19."
Unlike the start of school last September, masks will be optional this year.
"The decision to wear a mask beyond when it is required by public health is a personal one, based on individual preference. Some students and staff may choose to continue to wear a nonmedical mask or face covering throughout the day or for certain activities," the back-to-school plan released by the province on Friday said.
"The choice of staff and students to choose whether they practice additional personal prevention measures should be respected."
The plan also urges the public to ensure children's vaccines are up to date.
But Protect our Province wants more rules in place, starting with a universal mask requirement. The group says high-quality masks should be provided by the government.
It also calls for ventilation and HEPA filtration in all classrooms, as well as contact tracing and isolation policies for those who test positive. COVID-19 notifications should also be in place, the group says, so parents can "make fully informed risk assessments for their children and families."
For those who don't feel safe attending class, "equitable remote options" should be made available, the letter demands.
"Schools are indoor congregate settings where children spend hours together with educators and other children. Each of them has their own social connections who are themselves connected to others in the community," the letter says.
"As an added bonus, putting all of these layers in place to reduce school and community transmission means that parents will miss less work due to infection, won’t have to isolate with sick children at home, and won’t bring COVID-19 into their workplaces, which benefits everyone and the economy."
The letter was signed by professors at the University of British Columbia's school of medicine, parents, teachers and other local experts and advocates.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
TD Bank sees up to 25 per cent drop in Canadian home prices by early 2023
A new TD Bank report suggests the average price of a home in Canada could fall between 20 and 25 per cent from its peak seen earlier this year to the first quarter of 2023.
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Cubans flee island's economic woes by air, land and sea
One Cuban man endured a trek through eight countries that lasted more than a month. Another man paid a small fortune for a furtive speedboat trip. A third decided to risk a perilous passage aboard a homemade raft rather than stay a moment longer on the island.
Heroic employee confronted gunman in Oregon grocery store: police
An employee who was killed in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket in Bend, Oregon, attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths, authorities said Monday.
Realities of human trafficking in Canada on display at national exhibit
An educational exhibit on human trafficking is raising awareness across Canada about possible signs of abuse and how to spot them.
Tugboat workers' strike delays Celebrity cruise departure in Vancouver
There was frustration among cruise ship passengers Monday after "on-water picketing" prevented the departure of a vessel bound for Alaska.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
Vancouver Island
-
'Late season' heat warning issued for parts of Vancouver Island
While August may be coming to an end, high temperatures remain a concern on Vancouver Island this week. Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Inland Vancouver and East Vancouver Island, with high temperatures expected Tuesday and Wednesday. "A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of the South Coast this week," said Environment Canada in a notice Monday.
-
No employees injured after armed robbery in Nanaimo, B.C., police say
Nanaimo RCMP say they are investigating a knifepoint robbery that occurred at a local 7-Eleven last week. Police were called to the 7-Eleven at 477 Terminal Ave. on Aug. 20 for a report of the robbery. Two men walked into the business around 5 a.m. before one man pulled out a knife and walked behind the counter to demand cash, police say.
-
B.C. dance duo Funkanometry excited for future after semi-finals performance on America's Got Talent
A B.C. dance duo that made headlines for their participation in America's Got Talent is back home on Vancouver Island. The young team, Funkanometry, made it to the semi-finals of this season's popular television show, and are finding themselves in more demand than ever before. Carlow Rush and Jacksun Fryer returned to Nanaimo, B.C., last week after their electric final performance aired on TV.
Calgary
-
WinSport day lodge to get facelift thanks to federal funding
The day lodge at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (COP) will be undergoing a major renovation thanks to $17.4 million in funding from the federal government.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
-
2 dead after apparent head-on collision between semi trucks near B.C.-Alberta border
Occupants of two semi trucks are dead and Highway 1 will be closed in both directions overnight after a major crash east of Golden, B.C.
Edmonton
-
3 charged with attempted murder after man shot near Cold Lake Alta.
Two men and a 17-year-old boy are each facing four charges after a man was shot several times in eastern Alberta last month.
-
EIA rebranding to add YEG to official name
Edmonton International Airport is making a small change to its branding. The airport announced Monday morning it was adding "YEG," its airport code, to its name.
-
6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton man $17M richer
One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Toronto
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Suspected poisoning event at Markham, Ont. restaurant sends several people to hospital
A restaurant in Markham, Ont. is under investigation after a number of people that ate at the establishment over the weekend required medical attention.
-
Man and woman arrested in connection with assault at Toronto Blue Jays game
Two people wanted in connection with an assault at a Toronto Blue Jays game over the weekend have surrendered to police and are now facing charges.
Montreal
-
Montrealer arrested in Vancouver fourth suspect in two-day shooting spree
Montreal and Vancouver police arrested a fourth person in connection with a two-day shooting spree in Montreal in August that injured two people.
-
CAQ, Liberals promise income tax cuts on Day 2 of Quebec election campaign
The two top parties running for office in Quebec's election campaign are promising income tax cuts if elected on Oct. 3.
-
Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal
A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him on Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.
Winnipeg
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
-
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
-
Backstreet Boys hit the green at Winnipeg golf course
'Backstreet's Back' in Winnipeg, but the band took some time for a round of golf before hitting the stage.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie pleads not guilty to murder
A former Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with first degree murder pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection to be held on Sept. 26
Voters in Saskatoon Meewasin will pick a new MLA on Sept. 26.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
Regina
-
2 people facing charges following robbery incident in downtown Regina
One person was allegedly assaulted and robbed of money and personal belongings while walking in downtown Regina on Saturday night.
-
Saskatoon Meewasin byelection to be held on Sept. 26
Voters in Saskatoon Meewasin will pick a new MLA on Sept. 26.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to seized firearm and multiple arrests: Regina police
An investigation into a stolen vehicle by the Regina Police Service (RPS) led to several arrests and the confiscation of a firearm over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Milk to cost 6.5 cents more per litre in New Brunswick starting Sept. 1
Milk will cost a bit more for people in New Brunswick starting this week. The New Brunswick Farm Products Commission says milk will cost 6.5 cents more per litre beginning Sept. 1.
London
-
Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning
Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.
-
Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford
A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.
-
Thunderstorms Monday evening, risk of severe weather
It has been a steamy start to the workweek, with daytime high temperatures climbing into the upper 20s, and with the humidity is feeling close to 40 C. Late Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region.
Northern Ontario
-
6 young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Sudbury teacher faces disciplinary hearing related to sex abuse allegations
A teacher with the French language Catholic school board in Sudbury has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing to deal with accusations she had a sexual relationship with several students.
-
Board rejects Manitoulin couple's complaints about manure, flies from neighbour's farm
A working farm is going to produce some odours, an Ontario tribunal has ruled, rejecting odour and other complaints filed by a neighbour of a farm on Manitoulin Island.
Kitchener
-
Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson
The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.
-
Police looking for 3 teens after stabbing in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said three teens were involved in a Sunday night stabbing which sent a 57-year-old Waterloo man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Watermain break results in road closures in Kitchener
Traffic is being detoured after a watermain break on Lancaster Street West in Kitchener.