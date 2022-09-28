'I'll stab you': Violent carjacking attempt leads to arrest, Kelowna Mounties say
Kelowna Mounties say they arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted three family members during a violent carjacking attempt this week.
Police said they were called Monday afternoon from someone who claimed a woman assaulted two adults and their 79-year-old mother while attempting to steal their car from a parking lot. The incident unfolded on Rutland Road South, not far from Highway 33.
One victim said the suspect came up to her while she was getting out of the car, hit her torso with her knee and took her keys. When the others got out of the car, the woman allegedly told them, "I have a knife and I'll stab you."
When the woman tried to get into the driver's seat, the family stopped her, police said. The suspect then ran off, but quickly returned and tried again.
Mounties said the suspect grabbed the senior’s cane from her hand and used it to hit the woman's son and daughter. She also allegedly tried to punch the woman's son.
"This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release.
"We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident."
The suspect, who police didn't name, was found by officers in a nearby business. She was arrested and faces charges of robbery, assault and uttering threats. Her first court appearance was Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's coast with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
Toronto-born actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-born actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian approaches
With Category 4 Hurricane Ian barrelling toward Florida on Wednesday morning, some of the state's popular theme parks. national parks, gardens, and cruise schedules have been closed or impacted.
What kind of damages caused by Fiona will be covered by insurance?
Many residents of Atlantic Canada may not be able to access coverage for all the damages caused by Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering storm-related floods.
Watch drones fly through Scottish sewers dating back to Victorian era
A major Scottish utility company is using drones to better survey the country's sewer network and help prevent leaks, collapses and pollution.
Canada closes borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities closed Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
Vancouver Island
-
Amazon embarks on hiring blitz as Vancouver Island distribution centre to open next month
The retail giant says it needs 100 to 150 positions filled by mid to late October, when the distribution centre is expected to open.
-
NEW
NEW | Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team to British Columbia's north coast to probe the sinking of a tour boat in Haida Gwaii. The M.V. Island Bay went down on Sept. 10 in the shallow waters of a bay on Morseby Island in the Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve.
-
Sooke residents say 'out-of-control' traffic congestion on the rise
David Evans, owner of the Stick In The Mud Coffee House and Specialty Roaster in Sooke, says the highway construction, coupled with increased interest in communities along the island's western coast, has led to high traffic volumes. "Congestion is at a point that I have never seen before," he said Tuesday. "It is really bad."
Calgary
-
First-degree murder charge laid in Upper Mount Royal death
A 29-year-old Calgary man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a summer homicide and police believe additional people played roles in the death.
-
Fuel prices on the rise in Alberta
Drivers in Canada are once again feeling the financial pinch of rising fuel prices, and the nation's energy centre, Alberta, is no exception.
-
11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton
-
Pair charged with attempted murder in Ponoka shooting arrested in Banff
Two men were arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in central Alberta several days earlier.
-
11 new record highs set in Alberta Tuesday amid hot fall weather
Eleven new record highs were set in Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably hot fall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Alberta's electric system restored after temporary switch to emergency power reserves
The Alberta Electric System Operator triggered a grid alert early Tuesday evening, switching to its emergency reserves for several hours.
Toronto
-
Toronto-born actor Robert Cormier dead at 33
Robert Cormier, a Toronto-born actor whose credits include 'American Gods' and the long-running series 'Heartland' has died at age 33.
-
An Ontario boy with terminal cancer wanted to see monsters. 1,000 strangers made it happen
A five-year-old Hamilton boy battling brain cancer had one request: he wanted to see monsters. Earlier this month, 1,000 strangers made his wish come true.
-
Drug company founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman agrees to takeover
The Canadian generic pharmaceuticals giant founded by murdered billionaire Barry Sherman in 1974 has agreed to a takeover.
Montreal
-
'80 per cent of immigrants go to Montreal, don't work, don't speak French,' CAQ immigration minister
Outgoing CAQ Immigration Minister Jean Boulet claims the vast majority of immigrants move to Montreal, don't speak French and don't work. Party leader François Legault adds that accepting more than 50,000 immigrants would be 'suicide.'
-
Quebec's 'post-COVID' election campaign has few mentions of deaths, emergency powers
Politicians bathing in crowds is a sign of the post-pandemic atmosphere of Quebec's election campaign: masks are rare, candidates are up close with supporters and political rallies are back.
-
No new cases of potentially deadly fungus detected in Montreal-area hospital
An outbreak of a potentially deadly fungus appears to be under control at Pierre Boucher Hospital in Longueuil, Que.
Winnipeg
-
'Lots of lessons': Winnipeg learns how to revitalize downtown from former American mayor
Winnipeg's business community, along with several mayoral candidates, received a lesson Tuesday on how to transform the city's downtown.
-
Two people shot in their vehicle in Dauphin: RCMP
Mounties have arrested a man and searching for two more women after two people in Dauphin were shot at in their vehicle late last week.
-
What dropping the travel mandates means for Canadians moving forward
On Monday, the federal government announced it would be dropping COVID border restrictions for anyone entering Canada and masking on planes and trains will also come to end.
Saskatoon
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
Regina
-
Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation
Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon is expected to visit James Smith Cree Nation on Wednesday morning.
-
Sask. sees largest quarterly population growth on record: StatsCan
Saskatchewan experienced its largest quarterly population growth on record in the second quarter of 2022, growing by 6,465 people, the province said in a news release.
-
109th Grey Cup game officially sold out
The 109th Grey Cup game that will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 is officially sold out.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier slams 'poor participation and support' from telecom companies during Fiona
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is calling for more transparency and accountability from telecommunications companies when it comes to collaborating with the province's Emergency Management Office (EMO).
-
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador earmarks $30 million for Fiona relief fund
Newfoundland and Labrador is setting aside $30 million for residents affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
London
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's coast with 250 km/h winds, just shy of Category 5 status
Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to the threshold of the most dangerous Category 5 status.
-
London police investigating after pedestrian struck
London police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7 a.m. in the area of Southdale Road and Wellington Road.
-
Victim identified, child with life-threatening injuries after Meaford crash
OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened Tuesday in Meaford. Police were called to the scene around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 26 just esat of Grey County Road 112 and found a head-on collision between a compact vehicle and a pickup truck.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are asking people to avoid the area of Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning as officers investigate a disturbance.
-
Report highlights challenging cases Sudbury police faced this summer
After the summer break, the police services board in Sudbury resumes regular meetings Wednesday.
-
OPP confirms shelter in place only in Wiikwemkoong after emergency alert creates confusion
Ontario Provincial Police say the shelter in place advisory is isolated to just Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island after emergency and civil alerts sent out across the northeast caused confusion and worry.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Baden woman’s death being investigated as homicide
The death of an 88-year-old woman in Baden, Ont. is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
New supportive housing is on the way in Guelph
Shovels hit the ground on Wednesday morning for a new support housing development in Guelph.
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.