'I'll stab you': Violent carjacking attempt leads to arrest, Kelowna Mounties say

Kelowna Mounties say they arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted three family members during a violent carjacking attempt this week.

Police said they were called Monday afternoon from someone who claimed a woman assaulted two adults and their 79-year-old mother while attempting to steal their car from a parking lot. The incident unfolded on Rutland Road South, not far from Highway 33.

One victim said the suspect came up to her while she was getting out of the car, hit her torso with her knee and took her keys. When the others got out of the car, the woman allegedly told them, "I have a knife and I'll stab you."

When the woman tried to get into the driver's seat, the family stopped her, police said. The suspect then ran off, but quickly returned and tried again.

Mounties said the suspect grabbed the senior’s cane from her hand and used it to hit the woman's son and daughter. She also allegedly tried to punch the woman's son.

"This unprovoked attack on an innocent family again demonstrates our need for more supports for those with complex issues and dealing with their mental health and substance use issues," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in a news release.

"We are all extremely grateful no one was severely injured in this shocking incident."

The suspect, who police didn't name, was found by officers in a nearby business. She was arrested and faces charges of robbery, assault and uttering threats. Her first court appearance was Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.