An Abbotsford, B.C. family is still waiting to bring their newly adopted son home from Ghana, three months after their ordeal began.

Kim and Clark Moran recently adopted a young boy named Ayo from Nigeria. The couple travelled to Ghana on Aug. 1 to process the last bit of paperwork before they could bring him back to B.C.

Their file has been complete for weeks, but they're still waiting for Canadian officials to approve it.

The Morans believe they filled out all the paperwork correctly and were told the last phase of the adoption process would take no more than a week, but their file still hasn't been processed.

Clark left the West African country in September, not thinking he'd be away from his family for very long. Kim and Ayo have been in Ghana even since.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kim said she's received a response from the office of Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen saying it "gives priority treatment to applications for adopted children," but that the ministry could not give her a timeline for when she and Ayo would be allowed back to Canada.

"So, the IRCC gives priority treatment to applications for adopted children, but my application is still in queue for review more than six weeks after it was submitted," Kim wrote. "Canada, I just want to come home."

Clark said he's spoken with a federal immigration spokesperson who told him this is a fairly typical case and adoptions can take time because of the many of checks and balances involve.