

CTV Vancouver





A mother from Abbotsford, B.C. and her newly adopted son have been stuck in Africa for weeks longer than expected, waiting for the Canadian government to process documents that would allow them to return home.

Kim and Clark Moran recently adopted a young boy named Ayo from Nigeria. The couple then travelled to Ghana to process the last bit of paperwork before they could bring him back to B.C.

Clark left the West African country four weeks ago, not thinking he'd be away from his family for very long.

The Morans believe they filled out all the paperwork correctly and were told the last phase of the adoption process would take no more than a week.

It's now been a month and the family still hasn't received any updates.

"We've submitted a file and it's sitting in some proverbial cue… It's yet to be processed," Clark said. "This isn't an African issue… This is all on Canada."

To make matters worse, Kim has multiple sclerosis and has already missed several check-ups back home.

"We're at the point now where our strength is—we're just about out of it and now we need somebody to step in for us," Clark said.

CTV reached out to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which has not provided any information about the Morans' case or a timeline for how much longer Kim and Ayo might have to wait.

Meanwhile, Clark said it's becoming more and more difficult to be apart.

"We pictured Thanksgiving at home. Our family was going to come. That didn't happen. Even my wife's birthday was back on (Oct. 2) and so it was just the two of them there. You know, that was hard," he said.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst