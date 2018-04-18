

Hundreds of people in the Fraser Valley were left without a family physician after a pair of popular doctors were suddenly stopped from practicing medicine in B.C.

Dr. Rosemarie Cambridge and Dr. Sean Liam Oscar Christopher Cambridge worked at the Valley Family Practice in Chilliwack.

According to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C., the pair was practicing medicine on provisional licences between 2011 and 2017, but are no longer registered with the college.

On Wednesday, the regulatory body said Sean is facing disciplinary action after admitting to engaging in unprofessional conduct and "omitting to disclose his registration history with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan, including practicing medicine in Saskatchewan and the termination of his licence."

The college said it is also reprimanding him for "answering in the negative to the following question on his application for registration to the College: Have you ever had your licence to practice medicine in any jurisdiction revoked, suspended, or restricted in any way?"

The Saskatchewan college told CTV News that Rosemarie had an educational licence in the province for about two weeks in 2011, but was not successful in her assessment and did not receive further licensing.

Still, both doctors were allowed to practice in B.C. for years.

Neither of them was available for comment Wednesday. When CTV News knocked on their door, a family member said they were away studying for their medical licences.

Sean is facing a formal reprimand and must now turn over his patient records to the college.

As part of the disciplinary action, he will also have to pay the $5,000 to cover the college's costs. He will be placed in the "Conditional—Discipline" class of physicians if he resisters with the college in the future.

In order to re-apply, he will have to complete a multi-disciplinary assessment program, participate in medical education and professional development and go through an interview.

Meanwhile, a former patient with a heart condition said news that the doctors can no longer practice is worrisome.

"It's very scary," said Chilliwack resident Ray White. "They should have to pass the exams first, then be able to practice—not the other way around."

White is among hundreds of Chilliwack patients left without a doctor in a community where finding a family physician is already very difficult.

"I work with youth and trying to find physicians for them is next to impossible," said Chilliwack resident Debbie Johnston. "You just can't get one."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Michele Brunoro