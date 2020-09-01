VANCOUVER -- B.C.’s housing minister announced Tuesday that 350 permanent supportive homes and nearly 100 temporary homes will be built on city-owned land, but they won’t be available for quite some time.

Selina Robinson said the 98 temporary homes will be open by spring and noted that even before the pandemic, many people struggled with homelessness, but that the situation has become more acute since. The permanent units could take years to be opened.

“Supports (include) connections to health and wellness services, life skills, three meals a day, employment and education opportunities,” said Robinson, noting the temporary units will be built on Vernon Drive.

She thanked Vancouver’s mayor for the land to build the housing in a partnership that will see the province handle the construction costs.

“It’s so great to work in a partnership with a government that believes in a city and province with help for everyone,” said Mayor Kennedy Stewart. “Less space in single room hotels due to physical distancing has forced more people on the street, and that just breaks my heart.”

Stewart insisted the only way to solve homelessness is to build ample housing and quickly. He said the same way Oppenheimer Park’s tent city was resolved with new housing, so will the controversial encampment at Strathcona Park, where some of Oppenheimer’s campers went since there wasn’t enough housing available for everyone; others refused what was offered.

The mayor said that the hundreds of permanent housing units have to go through the same public consultation process as other housing developments, with the first public information session taking place in October to help determine where they could be built. Construction for such projects typically takes years.

“The locations of the 350 permanent supportive housing units will be announced in the coming months,” reads the government news release on the announcement.

“As locations are announced, project partners will host information sessions to make sure neighbours and communities close to each of the sites are informed about the proposals and have an opportunity to ask questions and share their feedback.”

The NDP is building 4,900 supportive housing units throughout the province over a 10-year period but critics say they have been too slow to move on immediate, short-term solutions for growing tent cities that’ve seen clashes with local residents and impacts on park access for families and small businesses.

The campers themselves have urged municipal and provincial official to fast-track housing rather than establish government-sanctioned tent cities or enact complicated camping bylaws that have frustrated both the homeless and nearby residents.