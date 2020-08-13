VANCOUVER -- An online petition, posted on Monday night, is collecting signatures from homeowners in East Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood. Homeowners are pledging to withhold property tax payments until their concerns regarding homelessness are addressed.

The petition comes in response to the new camp in the neighbourhood’s sprawling Strathcona park, where there are more than 300 people living in tents.

The homeowners are adamant that it’s in solidarity with the un-housed campers, who they consider to be part of their community.

“We consider the campers – and the unhoused population of the Downtown Eastside – our neighbors and we're very sincere in that belief and expression,” said Jamie Mclaren, who started the petition.

“It's more a case of us wanting to see our neighbors and everyone in our community have safe and comfortable homes where they can find real community,” he said.

“I really hope that people don't see this as a NIMBY exercise. It's, I think, very sincere.”

Many of the campers have been evicted from previous tent cities around the Downtown Eastside, including Crab Park and Oppenheimer Park.

The petition asks for “a permanent end to displacement” of the camp “by way of final relocation” to government-created in-city camp sites equipped with amenities “away from public park space.” It also demands governments commit to building 4,000 units of social housing, and more funding for sanitation and mental health supports in the neighbourhood.

“We feel that there's a real deficit in social housing in Vancouver, and that governments need to make up that deficit in quick order, especially, you know, in time of pandemic,” Mclaren said.

Some residents say that since the camp set up in Strathcona Park, they’ve seen an increase in verbal threats of violence.

“These issues have worsened dramatically in recent weeks and months, to the point that many of Strathcona's most vulnerable residents—including low-income seniors and children—feel too unsafe to use one of only two neighbourhood parks available to them,” reads the petition.

In response to the concerns, Vancouver police increased their patrols of the area at the end of July.



Mclaren was scheduled to meet with organizers of the encampment on Thursday to discuss the petition. On top of the homeowner petition, which has gained more than 285 signatures, there’s also a “support statement” that others who are renters or campers can sign.