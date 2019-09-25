Forestry workers from across the province, including those from the Interior and northern B.C., are taking part in a vehicle convoy that could be hundreds strong Wednesday as they take their call for industry change to the premier in downtown Vancouver.

Workers from the forestry and logging industry are meeting in Merritt around 9 a.m., and will then be driving to Hope where they are expecting more vehicles to join them.

Organizers say from there, they will drive along Highway 1 into Vancouver where they will take the Hastings Street exit and continue on to the Vancouver Convention Centre where the annual Union of BC Municipalities convention is being held.

Their hope is to send a message to the premier and forestry minister.

"Small town B.C. forest communities are fed up, we’re done," said convoy co-organizer Howard McKimmon, who runs a trucking company in Merritt. "It's time for the government to take some action and take some measures to get this province back working in the forest industry."

The workers are describing a dire situation and are asking for several changes.

One of their fist concerns is stumpage fees paid to the province on harvested trees. Convoy organizers say the current system does not reflect market conditions, and makes the cost of logging prohibitive.

They would like to see a system similar to what is used in Alberta, where they say the rates better reflect the market.

They are also calling for changes that they believe would lead to a more stable wood supply for mills and other businesses.

"The solution offered is to eliminate and/or restrict the transfer and/or sale of wood outside of communities that have operating mills, and that first rights of refusal is provided to the local mills," organizers of the BC Logger Rally said in a statement.

The convoy comes just a day after the Liberals criticized the NDP's aid package for the forestry industry. Of the $69 million package, $25 million is coming from a program meant to help rural communities diversify their economies or create more activity. That program is now on hold.

It’s unclear what the traffic impact of Wednesday's rally may be.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services says the truckers will have a police escort all the way from Merritt into Vancouver, and there will be a tow truck with the convoy ready to respond in case any vehicles break down.

"It will draw some attention obviously," Halskov told CTV News Wednesday morning. "I don't anticipate there will be too much of an issue."

The truckers are planning to use one lane of traffic along the route.

Organizers say they are expecting the convoy to arrive in downtown Vancouver between about 2 and 2:30 p.m.