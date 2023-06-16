Hundreds line up for TransLink's collectible DC superhero Compass Cards

The Flash, Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman are the new faces of transit in Metro Vancouver.

One of the superheroes will be featured on a Compass Card that’s being sold as part of a limited-edition bundle on Friday, in tandem with the release of the Warner Bros. movie “The Flash” in theatres across North America.

More than 300 people were lined up at the Stadium-Chinatown SkyTrain Station shortly after sales began there at 3 p.m.

TransLink is selling 1,000 DC Compass Bundles for $39.99 during the one-day event, and each customer can purchase a maximum of four.

In theory, the limit means DC fans will be able to buy a bundle for every character featured.

Kevin Quinn, TransLink’s CEO, says his organization’s partnership with Warner Bros. is the first of its kind—but hopefully not the last.

“We’re always looking for creative ways to engage with our customers,” Quinn told reporters Friday.

However, this isn’t the first time superheroes have swooped into the region’s transit system.

In April, TransLink brought the Marvel universe to Metro Vancouver through reimagined SkyTrain maps at five stations across the region.

Back then, the site of the DC Compass Bundle sales was named the Ta Lo Station.

Rare transit products, however, have generated a big buzz in the past.

Back in December, TransLink put out a limited-run of 5,000 light-up SkyTrain replica Compass keychains.

Those only cost $6 each, and sold out within hours.

The keychains were so popular that some were resold on Facebook Marketplace for as high as $60.

Quinn says he’s not worried about resale of the DC Compass Bundles.

“It’s a pretty small quantity, so we’re going to see how it goes this time,” he said.

When asked how the idea for a partnership between TransLink and Warner Bros. came about, Quinn only said that both parties saw the collaboration as “mutually beneficial.”