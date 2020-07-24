Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says her office has been working with the chief electoral officer to develop a plan in case an election is called this fall.

Voters are scheduled to head to the polls in October 2021, but an earlier date is possible if the minority government decides to call an election or loses the confidence of the legislative assembly.

Premier John Horgan isn't ruling out an election in the fall despite the pandemic.

Henry says preparations have been underway to plan for a safe election, whenever it happens -- this fall or any time next year.