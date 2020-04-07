VANCOUVER -- Questions have been raised about the issue of physical distancing in Vancouver's Stanley Park.

With so many off work or working from home, areas in and around the park are still drawing crowds on sunny days, despite warnings from public health officials for everyone to keep their distance.

The Vancouver Park Board is expected to address concerns at a news conference Tuesday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will steam the conference LIVE at 10 a.m.

It is not yet known what will be announced at the event, which comes just days after it was announced that previously laid-off city workers would help patrol Vancouver parks.

Despite these workers and warnings issued by park rangers, many still flocked to English Bay and other areas over the weekend.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.