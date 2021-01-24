VANCOUVER -- CTV News at Six is pre-empted tonight because of the NFL's conference championship games, but you can still watch your local news live at 6 p.m. here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca.

Tonight's online edition of CTV News at Six will begin at 6 p.m. in the video player embedded at the top of this article.

Then, roughly 30 minutes after the livestream ends, the broadcast will be available for on-demand viewing, also at the top of this article.

CTV News at 11:30 will air on TV as normal tonight.