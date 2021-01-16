VANCOUVER -- CTV News at Six is pre-empted on both days this weekend because of the NFL playoffs.

Local news continues, however, with live online broadcasts here on CTVNewsVancouver.ca, beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

At that time, Saturday's broadcast of CTV News at Six will be streaming live in the player at the top of this page. Roughly 30 minutes after the live video ends, it will be available for on-demand viewing.

Sunday's broadcast will also be streamed live at 6 p.m. and available on demand later that evening.

CTV News at 11:30 will be broadcast as normal on both days.