VANCOUVER -- In an afternoon update, B.C.'s top health officials will reveal how many new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give Thursday's briefing in person.

The last update, which was given through a written statement Wednesday, revealed 19 new cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks at health-care facilities.

One of those outbreaks was at the Tabor Home long-term care facility in Abbotsford and the other was at Mission Memorial Hospital in Mission.

"These recent health-care outbreaks are very concerning and clearly demonstrate that COVID-19 remains in our communities," the statement from the health ministry said.

"Mission Memorial is a small hospital, which means services for the local community are now limited to urgent and emergency care only."

No additional deaths were recorded, keeping the province's death toll related to the virus at 168.

