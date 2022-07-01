How Afghan-Canadians in B.C. are finding strength and unity through the power of music

How Afghan-Canadians in B.C. are finding strength and unity through the power of music

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener