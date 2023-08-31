How a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap is fanning political flames

Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Thick smoke from the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire fills the air and a Canadian flag flies in the wind as RCMP officers on a boat patrol Shuswap Lake, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here

While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.

WATCH

WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron

Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener