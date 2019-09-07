

Emad Agahi, CTV News Vancouver





The union representing hotel workers in B.C. is celebrating what it calls an important step toward ending sexual harassment on the job.

Unite Here local 40 has named four downtown Vancouver hotels that are vowing to take worker safety seriously by implementing long-awaited safety measures.

The union said the Hyatt, Four Seasons, Westin Bayshore and Pinnacle Hotels are the first hotels in Vancouver to agree to introduce panic buttons, a guest ban and whistle blower protections.

The guest ban will keep record of hotel guests that have previously sexually harassed an employee.

"This is a positive step and it's great to see this progress in negotiations about this issue after so many women have come forward," said union spokesperson Sharan Pawa.

Pawa said the union is still negotiating with those hotels regarding other issues such as pay, full-time hours and employee workloads.

The union is also pointing a finger at the Hotel Georgia, saying it has not agreed to the same safety measures.

In a statement to CTV News in August the hotel said it would.

“We agreed to industry-leading changes that include the addition of panic buttons and increased security, standardized uniforms, as well as hotel ban of guests who have committed sexual harassment.” a spokesperson for Hotel Georgia wrote.

The union disputes the hotel’s claim.

“I can say with confidence that their statement is not true," Pawa said Saturday. "They have not presented this to us."