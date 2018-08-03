

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon downtown Vancouver for the BC Day long weekend.

And while that's great news for the city's tourism industry, those looking to book a last-minute hotel room near the action will likely find themselves shelling out some serious cash.

Rooms for Saturday night at the Riviera Hotel on Robson were going for a whopping $1,099 on sites such as Expedia and Travelocity Friday.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim, Sheraton Wall Centre on Burrard Street and Rosewood Hotel all had rooms for around the $800 mark.

As of Friday afternoon, travellers could book suites in the downtown Fairmont and the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront for a cool $629 and $649 a night respectively.

For those willing to stay further away from the downtown core or in slightly less luxurious accommodations, rooms could be had for as little as $400 a night at hotels such as the downtown Residence Inn, Holiday Inn and the Lonsdale Quay Hotel on the North Shore.

The August long weekend will likely by the busiest time of the year in the city due to, tourism experts say.

"It's BC Day long weekend. On top of that, it's the annual Pride Parade and of course, it's the fireworks festival," said Amber Sessions of Tourism Vancouver.

About 500,000 people are expected to flood the downtown core for the Celebration of Light finale on Saturday, creating all kinds of road closures in the area.

Another half a million are predicted to attend Sunday's Pride Parade.

In addition, there will also be an anime and Japanese culture festival as well as several cruise ships docking downtown for the weekend.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin