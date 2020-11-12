VANCOUVER -- Half a dozen thoroughbred horses have been seized from a property in B.C.'s Fraser Valley after they were allegedly found malnourished and living in "substandard conditions."

The horses were also suffering from dental issues, parasites and hoof injuries, the SPCA said in a news release.

Senior protection officer Eileen Drever said the animals lacked adequate shelter, and that there were "muddy and slippery surfaces and injurious hazards strewn on the property."

"They are such beautiful animals and it is so sad to think of them suffering as they were," Drever said in a statement. "We are so happy that they are now safe and getting the care and treatment they need."

The horses are being cared for at an SPCA foster home, according to the animal welfare organization. The investigation into their previous living conditions is ongoing.