VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver are investigating the city's eighth homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed on Main Street late Monday night.

Police say 30-year-old Amin Shahin Shakur was shot near Main Street and East 48th Avenue at about 11 p.m. He died at the scene and did not have an extensive history with police.

Police arrived at the scene late Monday night and by about 6:30 a.m. the next morning, BC Coroners Service arrived on scene and pulled what appeared to be a body out from a building.

“We heard bang, bang, bang, bang, bang like five or six shots fired,” said a neighbour who asked not to be identified.

“Then I came to the living room and we were both looking outside and my roommate saw an SUV come down the alley and the guy jumping in it,” she told CTV News.

She says it sped away and police arrived a few minutes later.

Dank Mart convenience store and Radical Pizza were open at the time.

Officers were in and out of the businesses overnight interviewing people inside.

Police opened the roadway up several hours later, but the sidewalk remained behind police tape Tuesday morning.

Forensic investigators focused their efforts in the alley in behind, placing more than a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

Neighbours said they were concerned, as there were several people out walking when the incident began unfolding.

Police say there is no risk to the public.