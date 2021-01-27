LANGLEY, B.C. -- The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team blocked off part of a Langley neighbourhood Wednesday morning after an apparent shooting.

A section near 53A Avenue and 207 Street was behind police tape early Wednesday morning as investigators collected evidence.

A dark coloured sedan was left running in the middle of the street, its windows littered with bullet holes.

Police officers laid down more than 30 evidence markers, many of them next to shell casings.

IHIT set up a black tent on the corner next to the vehicle, blocking the area from view.

The residential street is home to many apartments and concerned residents watched the investigation unfold from their balconies.

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a burnt out vehicle near 180th Street and 20th Avenue in South Surrey.

What appeared to be a dark coloured Dodge Ram Pickup could be seen underneath a white tent and surrounded by police cruisers.

Burnt out vehicles have become a hallmark of the ongoing gang activity and gun violence that’s plagued the Lower Mainland in recent years.

Investigators have yet to confirm if the crime scene is linked to the incident in Langley or if it targeted.

That crime scene is located next to Redwood Park, an area popular with families, though it’s unclear if there is any ongoing risk to the public.

IHIT is expected to provide an update later this morning.