VANCOUVER -- Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station in Burnaby Sunday night.

Burnaby RCMP say shots rang out at around 6:30 p.m. at a Chevron gas station at Canada Way and Willingdon Avenue.

A man, later identified as Julian Johnson, was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

"This was a brazen shooting in a public place and we are relieved no one else was hurt," said Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team in a news release.

"Significant progress is being made in these early stages. Our investigators are pursuing several leads and we need everyone with information to contact us so we can maintain the momentum on this fast-moving investigation."

Officers say Johnson was known to police and it's believed the shooting was targeted and linked to ongoing gang conflict.

At around 10 p.m., Township of Langley Fire Department got a call for a vehicle fire at the 20700 block of 73B Avenue. Crews arrived on scene to a torched, black Nissan Rogue at a cul de sac. Police believe it's a suspect vehicle linked to the Burnaby shooting and say it was seen heading east on Highway 1 before it was found in Langley.

Local Mounties, IHIT, forensics teams and the coroner are all working together to gather evidence. They say "an extensive neighbourhood canvass for surveillance footage and witnesses is underway."

Anyone with dash cam footage from Highway 1 between 6:30 and 7 p.m. or around 206A Street and 73B Avenue in Langley between 9:15 and 10 p.m. is being asked to contact RCMP. Anyone with other information is also asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers.