

Angela Jung, CTV News Vancouver





Homicide investigators have released the name of a 45-year-old Surrey man who was stabbed to death in hopes the public can help retrace his last steps.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, Surrey RCMP were alerted to a man found bleeding in the 1700 block of 152 Street.

When officers arrived, Delphin Paul Prestbakmo was found unresponsive with serious injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The Integrated Police Dog Services searched the area and led officers to a nearby home where one man was arrested.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to investigate and is working to determine a motive.

“We are releasing the name of our murdered victim in an effort to determine his activities prior to his death. We need Delphin Prestbakmo’s closest friends and associates to come forward,” said Sgt. Frank Jang. “We also urge any witnesses who were in the area of the 1700 block of 152 Street to contact us.”

People on social media have been leaving tributes for a Paul Prestbakmo, calling him “a great friend.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.