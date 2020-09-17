VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say a homicide investigation is underway in the southern part of the city.

There was a significant police presence near East 64th Avenue and Inverness Street overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with a section of the road taped off.

Neighbours said they heard sounds of gunfire at about 7:30 p.m. and dozens of police cruisers were called to the scene. Police confirmed that was about the time they were called to the area.

Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday that a victim was found dead in front of a house.

The incident is being investigated by the major crime section, but there isn't believed to be a risk to the public.

The South Vancouver investigation comes as officers look into two other homicides that happened in the Downtown Eastside Wednesday. The incidents aren't believed to be connected, police say.