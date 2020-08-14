VANCOUVER -- A man in his 20s has been charged in the death of a Vancouver overdose prevention site worker.

Maximus Roland Hayes has been charged with manslaughter.

The 23-year-old Victoria resident is accused in the July 27 death of Thomus Donaghy, who was stabbed outside of a downtown Vancouver hospital.

Donaghy died of his injuries. His death is Vancouver's ninth homicide of the year.

The 41-year-old victim was remembered in a memorial earlier this month as a "powerful force of kindness."

He'd been stabbed while on a break from a shift at the overdose prevention site at St. Paul's Hospital, during a fistfight that turned deadly, police said previously.

His job at the site included watching over drug users to make sure they don't have a fatal reaction, and to administer drugs like naloxone to counteract the effects of opioids users have obtained themselves.

Donaghy was described as a strong advocate for harm reduction and overdose prevention.