VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police have identified the victim of the city's 10th homicide after a man was assaulted last Thursday and later died in hospital from his injuries.

According to Vancouver police, 64-year-old Jeff Strom was assaulted near East Cordova and Dunlevy streets at about 5:30 that night. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but died on Aug. 8.

Police say James Frederick Fierheller was first arrested for assault causing bodily harm. The charges against him have since been updated to manslaughter. He is still in custody.

"We believe there may be additional witnesses to the altercation who have not yet spoken with detectives," Sgt. Aaron Roed said in a news release issued Tuesday.

"Any information they can provide could be critical to the investigation."

Police say they're also looking for dash-cam footage from the area. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.