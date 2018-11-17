

A serious single-vehicle crash is being described as “suspicious” by police, prompting the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team to investigate.

The collision happened on Barnet Hwy near Texaco Dr. just before 10 p.m. Friday and a section of the road, from Reed Point Way to Ridge Dr., remains closed in both directions Saturday afternoon.

The SUV was found mangled after it hit a lamp post and an unresponsive man was pulled out of the vehicle by first responders on a stretcher.

A CTV videographer discovered a second victim, an unconscious woman, in a ditch.

Burnaby RCMP said the woman had been ejected from the vehicle and later died of her injuries in hospital.

The man’s condition is unknown.

Police said it’s believed the pair knew one another and there is no risk to public safety.

The BC Coroners Service has also been called to investigate but has directed all questions to IHIT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at atihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).